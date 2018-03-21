After the Delhi's Patiala House court granted bail to the professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Atul Johri, angry students held a protest on Wednesday, March 21, in the campus premises demanding suspension of the professor in an alleged sexual harassment case. An FIR was lodged against Johri, who teaches at the School of Life Sciences, based on one of the 8 complaints from the female pupils.

As the Delhi court granted bail to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor, Atul Johri, agitated pupils protested on Wednesday, March 21, in the campus premises demanding suspension of the professor in an alleged sexual harassment case. The protests came to light after the professor was arrested on Tuesday and then was later granted bail by Delhi’s Patiala House court within 80 minutes of his arrest. An FIR was lodged against Johri, who teaches at the School of Life Sciences, based on one of the 8 complaints from the female pupils, and other pupils union have been protesting on the campus against him.

According to a report published by the national daily, Deccan Chronicle, a statement given by one of the female student’s in the university described how startling it was to see how Atul harasses female students. However, the professor has defended himself by saying, “he was a victim of politics and his lawyer refuted the allegations.” As per the statement provided to the police by one of the victims which was posted by India Today when the victim was inside his chamber the professor allegedly said, “You have nice boobs (breast). Please maintain your lower part, unlike many other girls who do not and look ugly.”

The students of the campus have accused the police of shielding Johri from arrest. According to media reports, some students said that the professor has still not been ousted from his post at the university and it took the police 72 hours to act. Apart from the students, even the JNU professors have also been demanding action against Johri. Women rights organisations including All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan as well depicted perversity on Tuesday demanding the arrest of the professor.

