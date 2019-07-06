JNU UG, PG entrance exam 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the second list of JNUEE 2019 entrance examination on jnu.ac.in. Students can download the same by following the instructions given here.

JNU UG, PG entrance exam 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the second list of JNUEE 2019 qualified students on the official website – jnu.ac.in. All the students who had appeared in the JNUEE 2019 however, their names did not appear in the first list can the second list available now on the official website of JNU. Candidates can check the instructions given below to download the same from the JNU official website.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had conducted the JNUEE 2019 for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the varsity. According to the official website of the JNU, “The result of Second List for MA, MSC, MCA, BA (Hons), COP, ADOP, MTech, MPH, PGD, courses for the academic year 2019-20 has been released.”

How to download the JNU UG, PG entrance test second list 2019?

Students need to log into the official website – admissions.jnu.ac.in On the homepage, students will have to click on the result link Now, enter the log-in credentials to go to the user portal The second list of JNUEE 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen Download the same and take a print out for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University and download the JNUEE 2019 Second List for UG admissions 2019-20: admissions.jnu.ac.in

