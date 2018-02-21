The Jawaharlal Nehru University has declared the result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018 on its official website jnu.ac.in. The JNU conducted the entrance examination from December 27 to December 30, 2017, for the students seeking admissions in the 131 fields. This year the number of candidates who have appeared for the exam has seen a substantial rise compared to the last year.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has declared the result of JNU Entrance Examination 2018 on its official website jnu.ac.in. About 1 Lakh students appeared for the exam in December 2017. The JNU conducted the entrance examination from December 27 to December 30, 2017, for the students seeking admissions in the 131 fields to study including M.Phil/PhD, and M.Phil/PhD, MPh, M.Tech, MA, MSc, MCA via JRF, etc for the academic year 2018-19. The entrance exam was conducted in 53 cities in India at the 81 examination centres.

The candidates who have appeared for the JNU entrance examination 2018 can go to the official website to check whether they have qualified for the examination or not. After qualifying the written test, the candidates will be called for the interview. After the interview, the merit list of the selected candidates will be published on the official website of the JNU. To download the cut-off list, candidates can follow these steps mentioned below to check the results for JNUEE 2018:

Go to the official website of the university – jnu.ac.in.

A new page will open

Enter your programme of study, the field of study and application number/ registration number.

The results for JNUEE 2018 will be displayed

Check result and take a print out of the same for the future reference

The online registration for the JNUEE 2018 had started on September 15, 2017. The last date to fill up the registration form was October 13, 2017. Besides India, the entrance exam took place in Kathmandu and Nepal. This year the number of candidates who have appeared for the exam has seen a substantial rise compared to the last year. The number of the students has increased about 170%.

