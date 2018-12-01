Jawaharlal Nehru University has postponed the online application process for its upcoming session 2019-2020. According to the official announcement made by the authorities, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Examinations for the next academic year 2019-2020 has been delayed because of the changes made in the entrance examination procedure. Until now, the date for examination is expected to be between December 27 to December 30. The test will aim at filling a total of 720 seats for the course of M Phil and PhD and a total of 459 seats for BA courses while 1,118 seats for the programmes of MA, M.Sc, M.Tech and MPH courses.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has postponed the online application process for its upcoming session 2019-2020. According to the official announcement made by the authorities, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Examinations for the next academic year 2019-2020 has been delayed because of the changes made in the entrance examination procedure. JNUEE will soon announce the decided dates for the registration as well as the entrance examination. The 2019-2020 entrance will be computer based and test paper will include multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Until now, the date for examination is expected to be between December 27 to December 30. The test will aim at filling a total of 720 seats for the course of M Phil and PhD and a total of 459 seats for BA courses while 1,118 seats for the programmes of MA, M.Sc, M.Tech and MPH courses.

Although the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union and many deans were critical of this decision but the authorities have decided to conduct online entrance examinations this time. To be noted, this will be the very first time that JNU will have its entrance examinations done computer-based.

While a meeting that was held on May 17, a committee of 12 members (mainly set up to look after the conducting of online examinations) said in its discussion that offline mode of examinations are tedious, time-consuming and quite lengthy. Now that the dates are likely to be in the month of December, the candidates who wish to crack the entrance examinations should pull up their socks. The aspirants are advised to keep an alert mind and start prepping up for the entrance paper already.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More