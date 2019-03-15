JNUEE admissions 2019: The online test for the admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on March 15 on the official website jnu.ac.in will be released by the National Testing Agency. The e-prospectus will be uploaded on the official website on March 15, Friday.

JNUEE admissions 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA), will conduct the online entrance test for admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on March 15 on the official website jnu.ac.in. The e-prospectus and other details will be uploaded on the official website on March 15, Friday. For the first time, the National Testing Agency (NTA), will conduct the online entrance test for admission to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The e-prospectus details will be uploaded on the official website. The format for the JNUEE 2019 will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) through a computer-based test. The examination will be conducted in 127 cities across India. In the last years, the test has been conducted around 51 cities.

The candidates can secure admission in the below-mentioned schools on the basis of their performance in JNUEE:

School of International Studies (SIS)

School of Life Sciences (SLS)

School of Environmental Sciences (SES)

School of Social Sciences (SSS)

School of Physical Sciences (SPS)

School of Computer & Systems Sciences (SC&SS)

School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies (SL)

School of Computational and Integrative Sciences (SC&IS)

School of Arts & Aesthetics (SAA)

School of Biotechnology (SBT)

Centre for Sanskrit Studies (CSS)

Centre for Molecular Medicine (CMM)

Centre for the Study of Law & Governance (CLG)

Centre for Nano Sciences (CNS)

The NTA will give the aspirants access to test practice centres where they will be familiarising themselves with the computer-based test.

Duration of the examination

Duration of the examination is 3 hours. The result of JNUEE 2019 will be declared on the official website of the university in the second week of January 2019. The selected candidates of JNUEE 2019 will be called for viva-voce. After the viva-voce, a merit list will be published by JNU.

JNUEE 2017

Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)​ is conducting the admissions in various UG, PG and Doctoral courses offered by Jawaharlal Nehru University. The examination is scheduled for December 2019 in the offline mode.

