The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for JNUEE and CEEB 2019 examinations on its official website: ntajnu.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the admit cards for JNUEE and CEEB exams online at ntajnu.nic.in. The admit cards will be available online till May 18, 2019.

While the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) will be held from May 27 to 30, 2019, the Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) will be conducted on May 30, 2019. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JNUEE and CEEB examinations for the first time.

Here is a step by step guide to check and download the admit cards:

1. Open the website of the NTA JNU: ntajnu.nic.in

2) Click on the link for the exams on the homepage

3) New window will open for downloading the admit cards

4) Enter roll number and click on download admit card

5) Save and take a print out of the admit card; you will require to carry it to the exam centre

Students should cross-check all details mentioned in the admit card. In case of any discrepancy they should immediately inform the authorities for correction.

About NTA:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is a government-run agency established in November 2017 to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions. Vineet Joshi is the first Director-General of the agency. NTA is chaired by an eminent educationist appointed by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. A Board of Governors, comprising members of different institutions, is entrusted with the administration of the NTA. The Union cabinet had granted an initial amount of ₹25 crore to NTA to start its operations in the first year. NTA has been established as a premier, specialist and self-sustained testing organization to conduct entrance examinations in higher educational institutions and assess competence of candidates.

