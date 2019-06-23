JNUEE CEEB 2019: The JNUEE CEEB 2019 final answer key has been released as per the date mentioned in the official notification released by the conducting authority. Candidates can download it by visiting ntajnu.nic.in.

JNUEE CEEB 2019: The final answer key for the JNUEE 2019 has been released according to the date mentioned in the official notification issued by the conducting authority. All the candidates who have applied and appeared for the examination can download the final answer key by visiting the official website which is ntajnu.nic.in. The JNUEE 2019 Entrance Exam was conducted in two different tests, i.e., the first part of on May 27, 2019, and the second part on May 30, 2019. Approximately, 1.16 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam. The number of female candidates for the entrance exam was 67,801 which was higher than the number of male candidates 48,751.

The final answer key can be used by all the candidates to check whether any changes are made to the questions which were challenged in the preliminary answer key. On the basis of the final answer key, all the candidates can calculate their estimated score and start preparing for admissions accordingly.

Steps to download the JNUEE CEEB 2019 final answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NTA JNU, ntajnu.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying final answer key 2019 present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the answer key.

Step 8: Take a print out of the answer key for future reference.

