JNUEE online entrance exam 2019: For the very first time, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be conducting entrance exams for all graduate, postgraduate, M Phil and PhD courses for the academic session 2019-20.

The entrance exam will be held from May 27 to May 30 and the registration process will start on March 15. As per, the statement issued by the director, admissions, Deepak Gaur, the registration process will close on April 15. Students will get an option of correcting their application forms from April 17 to April 19, adding more to it Gaur said that The exams will be conducted in partnership with the National Testing Agency (NTA). JNU would be adopting digitalisation in its entrance examination process under control with major academic institutions and central universities such as BHU, Delhi, IIT University, the central universities common entrance test, etc. The JNU entrance examination would be conducted in 127 cities across India.

The examination will be conducted in MCQ format, this is to make every aspirant aware of the examination pattern. The names of selected candidates for viva for MPhil and PhD will be tentatively announced by June 10. The merit lists for courses where viva is not prescribed will be published by June 18, while for those where viva is prescribed will be published by July 8. Aspiring candidates are requested to visit the official website of the university admissions.jnu.ac.in, to know more about the exam. This initiative is been taken by the higher authorities in order to build a fair platform for all eligible candidates.

