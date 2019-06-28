JNUEE PG Result 2019: The entrance examination results of Jawaharlal Nehru University i.e. JNUEE 2019 have been declared on the official website - ntajnu.nic.in. Candidates can check how to download here.

JNUEE PG Result 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination or JNUEE 2019 results have been declared on ntajnu.nic.in. All those who have appeared in the entrance examination for admissions to various courses for the academic year 2019-20 are advised to download their entrance exam results from the official website of the varsity.

How to check JNUEE PG Result 2019?

Visit the official website of JNUEE CEEB 2019 or Jawaharlal Nehru University

On the homepage, click on the JNUEE 2019 result link

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the roll number as printed on the JNUEE 2019 admit card

On submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to check and download the JNUEE PG Result 2019: ntajnu.nic.in

Candidates need to use their User Id and password to check or access the JNUEE PG result 2019 on the official website. Candidates must note those who have appeared for the entrance to MBA programme can get their results via SMS through their registered mobile number. The JNUEE PG results 2019 will contain the marks and the qualifying status of the candidates.

Those who clear the entrance examinations will be eligible for admissions to different programmes at the university. Moreover, the varsity is yet to release the results for the following courses -BA/MA/M.Tech/MPH (Bachelors, Masters Diploma).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App