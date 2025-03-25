JNVST 2025 Class 6, 9 Results Declared: Check Scores, Admission Process, And Important Details

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 results for Class 6 and Class 9 have been declared. Students can check their scores on the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The Jawahar Navodaya Samiti (JNS) has officially released the results for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 for Class 6 and Class 9 today, March 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check their scores online through the official website navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST 2025 for Class 6 was conducted on January 18, 2025, while the Class 9 selection test took place on February 8, 2025. Selected students must complete the admission process by submitting all necessary documents at their respective Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

How to Check JNVST 2025 Results for Class 6 and 9?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their JNVST 2025 results:

Visit the official Navodaya Vidyalaya website at navodaya.gov.in or cbseit.in. Click on the ‘JNVST 2025 Result’ link available on the homepage. Enter your credentials, including roll number and date of birth. The Class 6 or Class 9 JNVST result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the result for future reference.

Admission Process and Required Documents for JNVST 2025

After securing a seat in JNVST 2025, students must complete the admission formalities at their allotted Navodaya Vidyalaya. The following documents must be submitted:

Residence Certificate

Birth Certificate

Eligibility Proofs as per Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) requirements

Caste/Category Certificate for SC, ST, and OBC candidates

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Candidates must ensure they carry all necessary documents to avoid any delays in the admission process.

JNVST 2025 Selection Process and Seat Reservation

The JNVST 2025 entrance exam is a national-level selection test conducted for admissions into Class 6 and Class 9 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). These schools are residential institutions run by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and aim to provide quality education to talented students, particularly from rural areas.

As per the selection criteria, 75% of the seats are reserved for students from rural areas, while the remaining 25% of seats are open for both urban and rural candidates based on merit. Admissions are strictly based on performance in the JNVST exam, and the NVS does not provide any re-evaluation or rechecking of answer sheets.

Next Steps for Qualified Students

Students who have successfully cleared the JNVST 2025 must proceed with the document verification and admission process at their respective JNVs. Detailed instructions on the admission schedule can be accessed on the official NVS website.

Candidates and parents are advised to regularly check navodaya.gov.in for updates regarding admission deadlines and other important notifications.

