Jai Narain Vyas University has declared results this morning for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Students can directly check their results online by visiting the official website of the university jnvuiums.in.

JNVU Result 2019: Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur has declared JNVU 2019 results today i.e. on June 25, 2019. Results for semester exams were announced in the early morning by JNVU and are available offline at jnvuiums.in. The administration has declared results for both bachelors degree and master degree Programmes. Students can directly check their results by visiting the link provided below.

http://52.172.14.165/jnvuiums/(S(i3yzrnx1kb1kxznu3luk5uik))/Results/ExamResult.aspx

As per the latest information, Jai Narain Vyas University has declared results for all courses including B.Sc, B.Ed, BSC, MSC, BBA, MHRM, LLB, LLM Programmes. The University will provide results in the form of a scorecard which will contain all necessary information about the student and the marks he has obtained in their respective exams. The scorecard will include candidates name, exam registration number, student’s photograph, gender, total marks, qualifying marks, marks scored by the candidates and other details.

Process for checking JNVU results online:

Students can go through these key points to check the results online –

Visit the official website and click on the link given above

Find and click on the link for results

Select the relevant course and semester

Input your exam registration number

Input your date of birth

Verify and submit the information on the website

Check 2019 JNVU results displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future references

Jai Narain Vyas University was established in 1962 in Jodhpur city in Rajasthan. There are over around 40 Post Graduate Programs, 30 Under Graduate Programs, 10 Post Graduate Diploma Programs and 5 Diploma and certificate courses offered by University as of now.

