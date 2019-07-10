JNVU results 2019: The results for Bachelor of Arts (BA 2nd year examinations) has also been released by the Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur on the official website, jnvuiums.in. Those who had appeared for the examination can know their results through the official website. In the previous year, MA final year, MCom business administration MCom accounting final year, MA previous year, BA final year, BSc Home Science, BSc final year, LLB, BCom (hons) in the UG and PG annual exam category, as well as several semester exam results. were declared.

JNVU results 2019: The Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur has announced the results for Bachelor of Arts (BA 2nd year examinations). Students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the website jnvuiums.in. In the previous year, the results were MA final year results were declared, MCom business administration MCom accounting final year, MA previous year, BA final year, BSc Home Science, BSc final year, LLB, BCom (hons) in the UG and PG annual exam category, as well as several semester exam results.

JNVU results 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Go to the official website, jnvuiums.in

Step 2: Click on the result ‘BA 2nd year’ examination

Step 3: Click on the student portal

Step 4: Log-in after using credentials

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it. Take a print out for future reference

Meanwhile, varsity has not only opened admissions but also the forms for regular, ex and private exams are also available.

JNVU result 2019: Here’s the direct link to download BA 2nd year results

Click on the direct link given here to download your

JNVU BA 2nd year result direct link

About JNVU

Jai Narain Vyas University, previously known as the University of Jodhpur which was established in 1962.

Candidates are required to use their roll number to login to the portal. Download the result and official document and mark sheet will be given by the University soon.

The results for Bachelor of Engineering or B.E.(CBCS) Vth Semester (Mining Engineering), VIIth Semester (Information Technology), VIIth Semester (Mechanical Engineering), and VIIth Semester (Computer Science & Engineering) exams have also been released.

