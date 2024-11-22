Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Jobs Tough To Come By, Indian Students In US Turn Babysitters

Struggling with limited job opportunities, U.S. international students, especially from India, turn to babysitting for financial relief. Offering flexible hours, safe environments, and pay ranging from $13 to $18 per hour, this growing trend is a lifeline for many.

Jobs Tough To Come By, Indian Students In US Turn Babysitters

For students in the United States, the situation is rapidly changing, and what once seemed like a bright future is now becoming more challenging. While U.S. regulations typically allow international students to work only on-campus, many have traditionally sought part-time, off-campus jobs to cover their living expenses. However, as the availability of these informal jobs dwindles in the current economic climate, more students are turning to babysitting as a solution.

Many international students, especially those from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of India, are turning to the local Indian community to find babysitting opportunities. This job is especially popular among female students, as it offers a safer work environment compared to traditional part-time jobs, such as working in stores or gas stations. Babysitters can earn between $13 and $18 per hour, with some families even offering food and accommodation as part of the compensation.

For example, a student from Hyderabad, studying in Ohio, shared, “I babysit a six-year-old for about eight hours a day and get paid $13 an hour. I also get a meal for looking after him. It’s much better than working in a local store or gas station.”

Another Telugu student, based in Connecticut, said she was provided with food and accommodation by her employer. “I take care of a two-and-a-half-year-old six days a week. For those days, the family covers my food and accommodation. On Sundays, I stay with a friend,” she explained. While she earns only $10 an hour, she is content with the arrangement, especially since it helps her avoid paying rent.

On average, students in the U.S. spend about $300 a month on rent. According to the Open Doors 2024 report, there are around 39,000 Indian students in Texas, 20,000 in Illinois, 13,500 in Ohio, and 7,000 in Connecticut. Of these, approximately 50% are Telugu-speaking students.

However, the situation varies across states. In regions like California, Texas, New Jersey, New York, and Illinois, where the Indian community is particularly large, students often find that they are paid less for babysitting due to a higher supply of babysitters and greater competition for these jobs.

Despite these challenges, babysitting remains a popular and viable option for students seeking financial relief, especially as it provides a more flexible and safer alternative to traditional part-time work in the U.S.

Filed under

BABYSITTERS INDIAN IN US JOBS JOBS IN US JOBS US 2025 US JOBS 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Could Your Sweet Tooth Be The Result Of Your Genes?

Could Your Sweet Tooth Be The Result Of Your Genes?

Delhi AQI Today: Dense Fog, AQI Stands Very Poor

Delhi AQI Today: Dense Fog, AQI Stands Very Poor

Delhi’s Khan Market Stands At 22nd Most Expensive Market In The World

Delhi’s Khan Market Stands At 22nd Most Expensive Market In The World

Who Is The New Pock Of Donald Trump After Matt Gaetz Take A Step Back: Pam Bondi

Who Is The New Pock Of Donald Trump After Matt Gaetz Take A Step Back:...

Netanyahu And Gallant Under International Scrutini, Where Elese In ICC They May Face Arrest

Netanyahu And Gallant Under International Scrutini, Where Elese In ICC They May Face Arrest

Entertainment

Prasar Bharati’s OTT Platform WAVES To Provide ‘Clean Family Entertainment’

Prasar Bharati’s OTT Platform WAVES To Provide ‘Clean Family Entertainment’

‘I Wouldn’t Date Someone Old Enough Who…’: Mia Khalifa On Dating Gosspis

‘I Wouldn’t Date Someone Old Enough Who…’: Mia Khalifa On Dating Gosspis

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox