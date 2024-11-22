Jobs Tough To Come By, Indian Students In US Turn Babysitters

For students in the United States, the situation is rapidly changing, and what once seemed like a bright future is now becoming more challenging. While U.S. regulations typically allow international students to work only on-campus, many have traditionally sought part-time, off-campus jobs to cover their living expenses. However, as the availability of these informal jobs dwindles in the current economic climate, more students are turning to babysitting as a solution.

Many international students, especially those from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of India, are turning to the local Indian community to find babysitting opportunities. This job is especially popular among female students, as it offers a safer work environment compared to traditional part-time jobs, such as working in stores or gas stations. Babysitters can earn between $13 and $18 per hour, with some families even offering food and accommodation as part of the compensation.

For example, a student from Hyderabad, studying in Ohio, shared, “I babysit a six-year-old for about eight hours a day and get paid $13 an hour. I also get a meal for looking after him. It’s much better than working in a local store or gas station.”

Another Telugu student, based in Connecticut, said she was provided with food and accommodation by her employer. “I take care of a two-and-a-half-year-old six days a week. For those days, the family covers my food and accommodation. On Sundays, I stay with a friend,” she explained. While she earns only $10 an hour, she is content with the arrangement, especially since it helps her avoid paying rent.

On average, students in the U.S. spend about $300 a month on rent. According to the Open Doors 2024 report, there are around 39,000 Indian students in Texas, 20,000 in Illinois, 13,500 in Ohio, and 7,000 in Connecticut. Of these, approximately 50% are Telugu-speaking students.

However, the situation varies across states. In regions like California, Texas, New Jersey, New York, and Illinois, where the Indian community is particularly large, students often find that they are paid less for babysitting due to a higher supply of babysitters and greater competition for these jobs.

Despite these challenges, babysitting remains a popular and viable option for students seeking financial relief, especially as it provides a more flexible and safer alternative to traditional part-time work in the U.S.