JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019: he officials of Joint Entrance Examination Council, today will release the JEECUP 2nd Allotment for direct admission List 2019. Candidates can download it and check it @jeecup.nic.in

JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019 for Direct Admission to be released today, Check at jeecup.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019: The JEECUP 2nd Allotment for direct admission List 2019 to be announced today by the officials of Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Candidates who had appeared in the JEECUP 2019 examinations can check the result on the official website of JEECUP or click on the link jeecup.nic.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that JEECUP to be completed in 3 phases and those who couldn’t make it in JEECUP 1st Allotment List 2019 can check their roll number, name, scores in JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019. Its mandate for students to pay a fee, select the branch or college they want to take admission in.

Also Read: TNTEU releases B.Ed Admission application form and guidelines 2019 @tnteu.ac.in, check details and get direct link here

Candidates who had been shortlisted in the JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019, they need to report from August 9 to August 11, 2019 for their allotted centres and for those who couldn’t make it for the officials of JEECUP has announced dates from August 12 to 13, 2019, so that they can register for 3rd allotment list. However, the official will release the 3rd Allotment List 2019 list on August 14, 2019.

Follow the steps to check JEECUP 2nd Allotment List 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under News & Events

Step 3: Click on the allotment list link

Step 4: Candidates must enter all the credentials to access the result, Roll Number, Password and security pin

Step 5: Click sign in

Step 6: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 7: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App