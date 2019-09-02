Joker first review: Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, one of the most-hyped film of the year which was screened at the Venice Film Festival. The movie has received a lot of applauds, especially for Joaquin Phoenix's character. From plot of the movie to the character of Joaquin Phoenix, every single thing grabbed attention.

Joker first review: Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, one of the much-anticipated films of the year was screened at the Venice Film Festival. The film has received a lot of appreciation across the industry, it is no less than a perfect visual treat to all the viewers. Joaquin Phoenix’s film is the much-hyped film which created a lot of buzz among the movie-goers. Ever since the trailer has been released, the expectations were already sky-rocketed and going by the first reviews of the film, it has lived upto everyone’s expectation.

From referring the Joker’s character Phoenix as bold, bodacious to ferociously unique, film has been widely praised.

An interesting thing about the character is that the portrayal of the character completely differs from the comics or the previous Joker portrayals. He fell into a vat of acid during a robbery resulting in his face, hair and lips getting discolored as well as the person going insane.

JOKER is a bold, bodacious love letter to Scorsese’s #TheKingOfComedy, told through the lens of DC’s most iconic villain. Dark, disturbing, brutal & sad, it’s about an abused man who doesn’t start living until he’s dead inside. Joaquin Phoenix is so damn good#JokerMovie pic.twitter.com/WCk1Ya4FFG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 31, 2019

What I love most in JOKER – aside from Phoenix’s guttural performance & some terrific cinematography- is seeing the humanity in this character, even if that humanity slowly slips away. It’s unlike any comic book origin story you’ve seen. Divisive? Probably. But ferociously unique pic.twitter.com/lXtmCyWoIz — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 31, 2019

On the other hand, Phoenix is a character suffering from depression living in a negative society which drive him crazy.

Apparently, the concept of the execution has impressed audiences. They also claimed that Phoenix’s Joker is possibly DC’s most frightening villains on the bug screen.

Earlier, in an interview to a leading daily, Phoenix stated in a press conference that the attraction to make this approach was to identify his personality type through pschye. This movie has been widely appreciated. The premiere of the Joker at Venice Film Festival also received an eight-minute standing ovation on Saturday night.

Movie is starred by Joaquin Phoenix as Batman’s nemesis. Directed by Todd Phillips, with Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera, goes straight to the Oscars.

