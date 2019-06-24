JoSAA 2019: June 25, 2019, is the last date for admissions to any academic program based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Main and Advanced. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting josaa.nic.in

JoSAA 2019: For admissions to any academic program based on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main and Advanced, the last date is Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The application process for the same will close at 5:00 PM. All the interested and eligible candidates supposed to apply for the same at the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), josaa.nic.in, before the mentioned deadline. The mock seat allocation round will be presented today at the official website.

The final seat allocation round will start from Thursday, June 27, 2019. the second round for seat allocation is scheduled to be held on July 3, 2019, and the third round for seat allocation will be July 6, 2019. A total number of seven-seat allocation rounds are to be held. For NITs, the seventh round will be document verification and acceptance of seat will be done between July 13 to July 23, 2019. While in the case of IITs, the same will end on July 19, 2019.

Steps to apply for JoSAA 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying JoSAA 2019 candidates registration and choice filling present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Log-in using the provided application number.

Step 5: Fill the form and select colleges.

Step 6: Make the payment.

All the candidates will get a single chance to finalize a seat and after being locked, there is no provision to modify or alter the choice. If the candidates will not fill the choices then they will be not considered for counseling.

