JoSAA counselling first allotment list: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) declared the first seat allotment for admission to engineering colleges across the country. Registered students qualifying JEE Main, JEE Advanced counselling can check their results at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA counselling first allotment list: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) declared the first seat allotment for admission to engineering colleges across the country including IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other technical institutes. Registered students qualifying JEE Main, JEE Advanced counselling can check their results at josaa.nic.in.

After clearing the first round of counselling students have the choice to select college and courses allotted to them. On acceptance of the seat allotted one can report online by uploading their documents and paying fees. The last day to pay the fee is October 19.

Here is how to check JoSAA counselling first allotment list:

Visit the official website or click here Click on the result link on the homepage Candidates keep your Log-in credentials ready Check Accept/ reject seat

Also Read: CUCET Result 2020 Released @cucetexam.in, know how to download result

Also Read: DUET 2020: DU PG Answer Key released, here’s how to download

The admission process will begin on November 9. By October 20, the available seats will be displayed and the second list of allocation will be out by October 21.