JoSAA Counselling 2019: First Round Seat Allotment Result declared @ josaa.nic.in, steps to check: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Thursday released the first seat allotment result on its official website, @ josaa.nic.in. The candidates who have filled the choices for colleges and courses can check their JoSSA seat allotment 2019 status on the official website. The candidates who have been shortlisted by the JoSSA can initiate the admission formalities after reporting at the allotted centres.

The JoSSA will release the status of filled and vacant seats on July 3, 2019. Along with that, the second round of seat allotment list will also be released by 5 PM on the same day.

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2019: How to check seat allotment status for First Round

The candidates who have no idea about how to check the seat allotment status for First Round can follow these steps.

Visit the homepage of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), @ josaa.nic.in

josaa.nic.in On the homepage, look for ‘View Seat Allotment Result of Round 1’

Click on it and enter JEE Main 2019 application number, password, and security pin

Enter the login button to view Seat Allotment Result 2019

The JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2019 can be viewed and the status can be checked

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2019: Direct Link to SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT – ROUND NO. 1

The candidates who find their name in the JoSAA seat allotment list Round-1 will have to confirm their admissions to IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and GFTIs, which have been allotted to them.

