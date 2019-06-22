JoSAA Counselling 2019.The first mock seat allocation list is likely to be release by Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA . The mock seat allocation list will be based on choices filled-in by candidates as on June 21, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

JoSAA Counselling 2019: Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA will release the mock seat allocation list today. Eligible candidates can check the merit list on the official website of JoSAA ie. josaa.nic.in. The list will be based on the choices filled by candidates till June 21, 2019 till 5:00 pm.

The registration process in which the candidates can register the,selves and Choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA was started from June 16,2019 and it would end on June 25, 2019

All successful candidates in JEE Main 2019 or who are declared qualified in JEE Advanced 2019 can now apply online for the registration process. They are eligible to register for seat allocation in all participating institutes.The second Mock Seat Allotment list will release on June 24, 2019. The list will be based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 23, 2019, till 5:00 pm

Joint Seat Allocation Authority,JoSAA, has been set up by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD). This is the allocation authority that manages seat allocation for admissions to 107 institutes including 23 IITS, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes. The admission to these institutes is for the academic year 2019-2020.

JoSAA Counselling 2019: Important Dates

June 22, 2019: Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 21, 2019 till 5:00 pm

June 24, 2019: Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled-in by candidates as on June 23, 2019 till 5:00 pm

June 25, 2019 : Last date for the Candidate for the registration and Choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA.

Candidates can visit the official website of JoSAA, josaa.nic.in. for more details and updates on JoSAA

