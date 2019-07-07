JoSAA third seat allotment results 2019: The third seat allotment result 2019 has been released by JoSAA or the Joint Seat Allocation Authority. Candidates can check the same by visiting josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA third seat allotment results 2019: The JoSAA Joint Seat Allocation Authority has issued the third seat allotment results. The list was released on July 6, 2019, via online mode. All the candidates who had appeared for the JoSAA 2019 examination can check their results by visiting the visit the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), josaa.nic.in. The candidates who are allotted seat in the third rouns are required to report at the allotted centres between July 7 to July 8, 2019, for the process of document verification and withdrawal and acceptance of seats.

Steps to check JoSAA Third Allotment Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying View Seat Allotment Results of Round 3 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: JoSAA third seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

The fourth list of JoSAA 2019 seat allotment will be announced on July 9, 2019 on the official website of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), josaa.nic.in.

About JoSAA 2019:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority or popularly known as JoSAA has been established by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) to regulate and control the joint seat allocations for admissions in 107 institutes for the academic year 2019-20. This consists of 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 other government-funded technical institutes.

