Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • JPMorgan Employee Briefly Fired After Questioning CEO Jamie Dimon Over Return-To-Office Policy

JPMorgan Employee Briefly Fired After Questioning CEO Jamie Dimon Over Return-To-Office Policy

A JPMorgan employee was briefly fired after questioning CEO Jamie Dimon on RTO policies. His job was later reinstated, sparking debates over workplace flexibility.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
JPMorgan Employee Briefly Fired After Questioning CEO Jamie Dimon Over Return-To-Office Policy


A JPMorgan Chase employee, Nicolas Welch, briefly lost his job after questioning CEO Jamie Dimon about the bank’s strict return-to-office (RTO) policy during a town hall meeting on February 12. The decision to terminate Welch was quickly reversed following intervention from higher management, as reported by Fortune.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Welch, a tech operations analyst who has been with the company since 2017, was among the employees affected by JPMorgan’s latest mandate, requiring all 317,000 staff members to work in the office five days a week. Previously, around 40% of employees were allowed to work remotely for two days each week. Facing personal challenges, including a divorce and childcare responsibilities, Welch asked Dimon whether managers could have discretion over attendance requirements for their teams.

Dimon’s Firm Stance at the Town Hall

During the town hall in Columbus, Ohio, Welch acknowledged Dimon’s leadership before making his case. He pointed out that his seven-member team operates across different countries and time zones, making in-office presence unnecessary for productivity. His remarks were met with applause from colleagues, but Dimon shut down the suggestion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“There is no chance that I would leave that up to managers. Zero chance. The abuse that took place was extraordinary,” Dimon replied, citing inefficiencies and wasted time on Zoom meetings. He also dismissed a petition urging a policy reconsideration, stating, “I don’t care how many people sign that f—ing petition.”

Unexpected Termination and Swift Reinstatement

Shortly after the town hall, Welch received an urgent message from Garrett Monaghan, a Vice President in JPMorgan’s Technology Employee Support Services (TESS) division, instructing him to return to his desk immediately. Upon arrival, Welch was confronted by Monaghan and another executive, Jeffrey Todd Merrill, who criticized him for “dragging the organization through the mud.”

Welch was then ordered to clear his desk and leave the premises, leading him to believe he had been fired. His direct manager, Richard Cundiff, did not provide immediate clarification, leaving Welch in uncertainty for several hours. At 4:30 p.m., Megan Mead, the executive director of global IT support, informed Welch that he was still employed and had managed to smooth things over with Monaghan. Later that evening, Monaghan reached out with an apology and an invitation for a beer and a handshake.

JPMorgan’s Clarification and Employee Reactions

JPMorgan Chase later insisted that Welch had not been formally dismissed. “He didn’t say anything wrong in the town hall,” a company spokesperson told Fortune. Welch’s boss, Cundiff, also denied the termination claims but declined to comment further.

Although Welch retained his job, he remains disheartened by the ordeal and the inflexible nature of the RTO mandate. “I want to do the job that I love in the way that I want to do it. That’s what I hope to get out of all this,” he said.

The incident has fueled internal discussions at JPMorgan, with employees praising Welch for speaking out. Some have even dubbed him the “Voice of America,” as the controversy underscores the growing tension between corporate leadership and workers advocating for flexible work arrangements.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Sets Ambitious Export Goal Of 7.5 Lakh Units By 2030-31

Filed under

employee fired Jamie Dimon JPMorgan Chase RTO mandate

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh Bans Liquor In Religious Cities From April 1

Madhya Pradesh Bans Liquor In Religious Cities From April 1

“We Have Demanded To Lift Interim Stay Imposed By Supreme Court On Implementation Of ASI Report On Bhojshala Temple Issue”: Petitioner Ashish Goyal

“We Have Demanded To Lift Interim Stay Imposed By Supreme Court On Implementation Of ASI...

BJP To Swear In Delhi CM On February 20 After 27 Years, Ceremony Likely At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

BJP To Swear In Delhi CM On February 20 After 27 Years, Ceremony Likely At...

Six Convicted in Gisele Pelicot Rape Case Released Less Than Two Months After Verdict

Six Convicted in Gisele Pelicot Rape Case Released Less Than Two Months After Verdict

Poll Body Ex-Chief Rejects Report Of US Agency Funding For Indian Elections

Poll Body Ex-Chief Rejects Report Of US Agency Funding For Indian Elections

Entertainment

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Action Hero In ‘Madharasi’–First Look And Glimpse Out Now

Fans Upset Over Kartik Aaryan’s Look In ‘Aashiqui 3’ Teaser, Says, “Aashiqui 3 Looks Kabir Singh”

Fans Upset Over Kartik Aaryan’s Look In ‘Aashiqui 3’ Teaser, Says, “Aashiqui 3 Looks Kabir

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

‘FREE Samay Raina’: Badshah Shouts In His Concert, Gets Trolled, Watch

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Samay Raina Urges Cops To Interrogate Him Via Video Conferencing, Maharashtra Cops Refuse

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Watch- Aubrey Plaza Makes First Public Appearance Since Husband Jeff Baena’s Demise

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox