JPMorgan Employee Briefly Fired After Questioning CEO Jamie Dimon Over Return-To-Office Policy

A JPMorgan employee was briefly fired after questioning CEO Jamie Dimon on RTO policies. His job was later reinstated, sparking debates over workplace flexibility.

A JPMorgan Chase employee, Nicolas Welch, briefly lost his job after questioning CEO Jamie Dimon about the bank’s strict return-to-office (RTO) policy during a town hall meeting on February 12. The decision to terminate Welch was quickly reversed following intervention from higher management, as reported by Fortune.

Welch, a tech operations analyst who has been with the company since 2017, was among the employees affected by JPMorgan’s latest mandate, requiring all 317,000 staff members to work in the office five days a week. Previously, around 40% of employees were allowed to work remotely for two days each week. Facing personal challenges, including a divorce and childcare responsibilities, Welch asked Dimon whether managers could have discretion over attendance requirements for their teams.

Dimon’s Firm Stance at the Town Hall

During the town hall in Columbus, Ohio, Welch acknowledged Dimon’s leadership before making his case. He pointed out that his seven-member team operates across different countries and time zones, making in-office presence unnecessary for productivity. His remarks were met with applause from colleagues, but Dimon shut down the suggestion.

“There is no chance that I would leave that up to managers. Zero chance. The abuse that took place was extraordinary,” Dimon replied, citing inefficiencies and wasted time on Zoom meetings. He also dismissed a petition urging a policy reconsideration, stating, “I don’t care how many people sign that f—ing petition.”

Unexpected Termination and Swift Reinstatement

Shortly after the town hall, Welch received an urgent message from Garrett Monaghan, a Vice President in JPMorgan’s Technology Employee Support Services (TESS) division, instructing him to return to his desk immediately. Upon arrival, Welch was confronted by Monaghan and another executive, Jeffrey Todd Merrill, who criticized him for “dragging the organization through the mud.”

Welch was then ordered to clear his desk and leave the premises, leading him to believe he had been fired. His direct manager, Richard Cundiff, did not provide immediate clarification, leaving Welch in uncertainty for several hours. At 4:30 p.m., Megan Mead, the executive director of global IT support, informed Welch that he was still employed and had managed to smooth things over with Monaghan. Later that evening, Monaghan reached out with an apology and an invitation for a beer and a handshake.

JPMorgan’s Clarification and Employee Reactions

JPMorgan Chase later insisted that Welch had not been formally dismissed. “He didn’t say anything wrong in the town hall,” a company spokesperson told Fortune. Welch’s boss, Cundiff, also denied the termination claims but declined to comment further.

Although Welch retained his job, he remains disheartened by the ordeal and the inflexible nature of the RTO mandate. “I want to do the job that I love in the way that I want to do it. That’s what I hope to get out of all this,” he said.

The incident has fueled internal discussions at JPMorgan, with employees praising Welch for speaking out. Some have even dubbed him the “Voice of America,” as the controversy underscores the growing tension between corporate leadership and workers advocating for flexible work arrangements.

