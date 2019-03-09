JPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) invites application for 262 vacant posts for Assistant professors in medical colleges of Jharkhand. The eligible candidates should apply via the official website of the commission and register themselves.

The application for assistant professors begun yesterday from March 8, 2019, onwards and will conclude on April 5, 2019. The last date for submission of application forms is April 12, 2019, till 6: 00 pm and the fee date is April 9, 2019.

Vacancy details:

Anatomy – 8

Physiology- 6

Biochemistry- 5

Pathology- 12

Microbiology- 4

FMT- 4

Pharmacology- 7

PSM – 15

TB chest- 9

Infant disease- 12

Surgery- 27

Medicinal- 23

ENT- 9

Female and childbirth- 17

and many others.

Total- 262 vacant posts

The maximum age to apply for the post of assistant professors is 45 years for general candidates and minimum m is 30 years. Relaxation will be given to candidates from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes of 5 years, OBC and BC candidates have relaxation of 2 years and Women, of both unreserved and OBC have 3 years of relaxation.

To apply for the vacant posts aspirants from general and OBC have to Rs 600 per head and SC/ ST have to pay Rs 150 plus bank charges.

