JPSC Recruitment 2019: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor through its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and how to apply to the JPSC posts given below.

JPSC Recruitment 2019: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates released on its official website. According to the notification, there are over 200 vacant positions for which this advertisement has been published and the authority has started the online application process through its official website. Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacant positions are advised to click on the activated link on the JPSC website to fill the online application form before the last date.

Reportedly, the last date for submission of the application forms has been scheduled for May 15, 2019. The candidates are advised to fill the application form for the recruitment examination as early as possible to avoid the rush towards the closure of the application process online. To be precise, the vacant position is for Assistant Professor and the total number of vacancies under this recruitment drive is 262.

Candidates willing to apply for the post must have a master degree of MD/MS) in the concerned subject as per the TEQ. Apart from the qualification, the candidates also need to have experience as a Junior Resident for 3 years and 1 year as Senior Resident in a recognized medical college or Institution. The age limit for applying to the post is of 30 years.

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website at first – https://www.jpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019 and wait for the page to load

Step 3: Candidates need to enter the details for registration in the new window

Step 4: Now login to the user portal with your login ID and password

Step 5: Candidates need to click on the login link again

Step 6: Now, fill all the necessary details and upload your photo and signature

Step 7: Pay the application fee online

Step 8: Submit the form and keep a copy of the confirmation page for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission: https://www.jpsc.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App