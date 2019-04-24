JPSC Recruitment 2019: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will recruit over 262 candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, this year. The applicants willing to apply for the posts are advised to submit the JPSC Assistant Professor application before or on May 15, this year.

JPSC Recruitment 2019: The recruitment notification for the Assistant Professor Posts were notified by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Interested candidates are advised to apply for the same via online mode. The last date to submit an online application for 262 Assistant Professor can be filled before or on May 15, this year. Earlier this year, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission had canceled the recruitment notification due to administrative reasons. Therefore, the candidates were notified of Assistant Professor Post by JKPSC on March 7, 2019, which ended on April 5, 2019. Aspirants were notified regarding the recruitment in Medical College on the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission.

Important dates to note:

Last date for submission: May 15, 2019

Last date for the submission of hard copy: May 23, 2019

Number vacancies:

Assistant Professor: 262 Posts

Education Qualification required for the post of Assistant Professor:

The interested aspirants must have a Post Graduate Degree in MD/ MS/ DNB from a recognised medical University of India.

Age Limit:

Candidate should be between 30 to 45 years in order to apply for the post. Note: Age relaxation for the aspirants from the reserved category as per government norms will be awarded.)

Application fee for the post of JPSC Assistant Professor Jobs 2019:

General/OBC has to pay Rs 600/- + Bank Charge.

SC/ST has to pay an application fee of Rs 150/- + Bank Charge.

How to apply for Jharkhand PSC Jobs 2019

Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 15 May 2019. After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the office of Jharkhand Public Service Commission on or before 23 May 2019.

Steps to apply for Jharkhand PSC Jobs 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission i.e. www.jpsc.gov.in,

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Recruitment of Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges of Jharkhand, Advt. No. 01/2019

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new page which has Important Dates, Login for already registered candidates, Important Instructions, How to apply and frequently asked questions for the candidates.

Step 4: Click to NEW Registration button in order to fill in your required important details.

Step 5: In order to receive the SMS and E-Mail on time, candidates should register their valid mobile number and email address.

Step 6: After submitting the details, upload a scanned passport size photo and signature.

