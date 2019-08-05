JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission or JSSC is all set to release the Excise Constable Exam Answer Keys 2019 on jssc.nic.in. All those who have appeared can check the answer keys by following the steps given here when it releases.

JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission or Jharkhand SSC or JSSC is all set to release the Excise Constable Exam Answer Keys 2019 or JSSC Excise Constable Answer Keys on the official website – jssc.nic.in. All those candidates who have applied for the posts and have appeared in the written examination this year can check the Constable answer keys by following the steps given in this article when released by the Commission.

According to the reports, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) conducted the written examination for selection of fresh candidates to the posts of excise constable on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at various examination centers across the state. It has also bee reported that this year there was a huge number of participants for the Recruitment Examination. Candidates can check the instructions given below to download the JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019.

How to check the JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019 when released?

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission – jssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Answer Keys link

On clicking, candidates will have to login to the user portal with the necessary credentials

Now, after logging in, candidates need to click on the answer key link

On clicking, the Answer Key PDF will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the same for reference

Candidates need to tally their answer keys with the attempted answers in the Constable examination

Candidates must note that they can submit their objections against every wrong answer keys to the Commission through the official website within the given stipulated time.

