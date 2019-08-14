JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019: Staff Selection Commission Jharkhand or JSSC has released or published the JSSC Excise Constable Exam Answer Keys on the official website - jssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the JSSC answer keys with the help of the steps given in this article.

JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission or Jharkhand SSC or JSSC has released the JSSC Excise Constable Answer Keys 2019 or JSSC Constable Answer Keys of JSSC Excise Constable Exam 2019 on – jssc.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the Jharkhand SSC Excise Constable examination are for recruitment to the posts and have appeared in the written examination this year can check the Constable answer keys by following the instructions given below.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) had conducted the Excise Constable written examination under the Staff Selection Commission Jharkhand to recruitment fresh candidates for the post of excise constable at various centres in the state on August 4, 2019. A large number of participants appeared in the recruitment examination this year. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the answer keys can now download the same from the website of JSSC.

How to check the JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019?

Visit the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission official website – jssc.nic.in

Candidates need to click on the Answer Key link displayed on the homepage

Candidates on clicking will be taken to a new window

Here, login to the user portal using necessary credentials

The Constable Answer Keys will be displayed in a pdf format

Candidates need to download the same

Take a print out of the pdf page for reference if necessary

Candidates can also raise objections through the official website against any wrong answer keys.

The Constable final answer keys will be prepared after the scrutiny of the answer keys of the examination.

