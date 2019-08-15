JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). All those candidates those who had applied for the exam can check and download key by visiting the official website of JSSC.

JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has declared the answer key for JSSC Excise Constable Exam 2019. To download the answer key, all those candidates those who had applied for the exam must click on the “tentative answer key and objection link of JECCE-2018” link appeared on the official website. In order to download the answer key, the candidate must enter their login credentials, roll number, and date of birth.

Candidate can also raise objections if they find any incorrect answer on the given format, last date to raise objections is August 21, 2019.

Steps to check JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website.i.e. jssc.in.

Step 2: Click on JSSC Excise Constable Answer Key 2019

step 3: Click on it and check the available Answer Key.

Step 4: Check and if you find any wrong answer, raise the objection of it.

The provisional answer key of written exam has been released for all sets of question papers namely A, B, C, and D. On the basis of final answer key, the results expected to be released soon. For every correct answer, candidates will get 3 marks, and 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

The written exam for the JSSC Excise Constable comprised of three papers. Paper 1, Paper 2 and Paper 3

Paper 1: This paper consisted of 80 questions on Hindi language and 40 on English.

Paper 2: This paper was based on local language knowledge with 100 questions

Paper 3: Last paper had 40 questions on general knowledge, 50 on Jharkhand related knowledge, 20 from general science, and 10 on mathematics To solve each paper candidates were given 2 hours for each paper

