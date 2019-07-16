JSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2019: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released Excise Constable Admit Card 2019. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website jssc.in.

Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE) is scheduled to be held on August 4, 2019. Candidates can check their exam center and timings of the exam on the admit card. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to download their admit card.

https://eapplicationonline.com/JSSCConstable2018

Steps to download JSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website i.e. jssc.in.

Click on JSSC Excise Constable Admit Card 2019

Enter registration number, date of birth and then click on the submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future references.

The commission will recruit a total of 518 vacancies for the post of excise constable. The entire recruitment process will be on the basis of Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE) 2018, which will be followed by Physical Test and Medical Test. The Online process for JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2018-19 started from June 17, 2019, and closed on June 21, 2019. The candidates can directly download their admit card by clicking on the links given below.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Excise Constable written examination will be conducted on August 8, 2019. Candidates can download their admit card till August 8, 2019.

