JSSC Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2019: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) Jharkhand has issued the Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2019 on the official website at jssc.nic.in. Now the candidates who had applied for 1539 posts, can download the hall tickets by visiting the website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission. The SSC had invited applications for the posts of Panchayat Secretary vide advertisement No. 01 /2017.

Check steps to download JSSC Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the option that read Admit Card. Go the option reading Admit Card for IS(CKHT)CCE-2017. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your required credential including registration number and date of birth. Admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

The deadline for downloading the JSSC Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2019 is June 6, 2019. No candidate will be able to download the hall tickets once the deadline date ends.

Candidates have been advised to carry hall tickets along on the examination day. Without admit cards, no candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination. Prior to the exam, the official of JSSC will ensure whether all candidates area carrying hall tickets.

