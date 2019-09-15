JSSC Recruitment 2019: The notification for the post of Block Supply Officer, Assistant Branch Officer, and others have been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts on the official website of JSSC on or before 17 October 2019.

JSSC Recruitment 2019: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the notification for the applicants those who want to apply for the post of Block Supply Officer, Assistant Branch Officer, and Other Posts. Applicants can apply through Jharkhand General Graduate level combined competitive Examination – 2019 (JGGLCCE-2019). Candidates those who wish to apply for the post are advised to visit the official website of JSSC on or before 17 October 2019.

Through this recruitment drive, 1140 vacancies have been notified under the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission for the post of Assistant branch officer, Block Supply Officer, Block Welfare Officer, Sub-Divisional inspector-cum-Law, Co-operative extension officer, Planning assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the various posts against Advt. No.- 03@2019 from 18 September 2019.

To apply for various posts Candidate should have a graduate degree from any recognized university. After registering themselves candidates are advised to take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

JSSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total number of vacancies: 1140 posts

362 posts released for Assistant branch officer

223 posts released for Block Supply Officer

139 posts released for Block Welfare Officer

170 posts released for Sub-Divisional inspector-cum-Law

241 Posts released for Co-Operative Extension officer

5 Posts released for Planning Assistant

JSSC Recruitment 2019: Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 18 September 2019

Last date for submission of online application: 17 October 2019

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App