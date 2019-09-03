JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: JSSC has invited applications for Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery posts in the organization. Scroll down to get the link of official PDF and website, also get details regarding important dates, vacancy details.

JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Applications are invited by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission(JSSC) for Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery posts in the organization. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission(JSSC) that is jssc.nic.in. A total of 1985 posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process will end on October 4, 2019.

JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Important Dates

The application process starts from September 5, 2019

The application process ends on October 4, 2019

Last date of fee payment: October 10, 2019

JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Vacancy Details

Regular Vacancies: 1698 Posts

Backlog Vacancies: 287 Posts

Click here for the official PDF for regular vacancies

Click here for the official PDF for backlog vacancies

JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Eligibility:

Candidates who want to apply for the post should be at least Class 10 pass

18-month Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery training

Registered with Jharkhand Nursing Registration Council

Age Limit:

Minimum age limit: 18 years

Maximum age limit: 38 years

JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Application Fees and mode of payment

Candidates belonging to General or OBC category will have to pay Rs 1200 as examination fees and candidates belonging to SCor ST category of Jharkhand will have to pay Rs 300 as examination fees. Payment of the fees should be done through net banking, debit card or through credit card.

JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Process of selection

The selection process comprises of written examination. The written examination will be the Computer Based Test. The question paper will be bilingual and will comprise of 50 questions. The maximum time for the exam is 60 minutes. Candidates can check for more related details from the official site of JSSC, jssc.nic.in.

Candidates can click here for the official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App