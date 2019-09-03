JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Applications are invited by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission(JSSC) for Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery posts in the organization. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission(JSSC) that is jssc.nic.in. A total of 1985 posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process will end on October 4, 2019.
JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Important Dates
The application process starts from September 5, 2019
The application process ends on October 4, 2019
Last date of fee payment: October 10, 2019
JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Vacancy Details
Regular Vacancies: 1698 Posts
Backlog Vacancies: 287 Posts
Click here for the official PDF for regular vacancies
Click here for the official PDF for backlog vacancies
JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Eligibility:
Candidates who want to apply for the post should be at least Class 10 pass
18-month Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery training
Registered with Jharkhand Nursing Registration Council
Age Limit:
Minimum age limit: 18 years
Maximum age limit: 38 years
JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Application Fees and mode of payment
Candidates belonging to General or OBC category will have to pay Rs 1200 as examination fees and candidates belonging to SCor ST category of Jharkhand will have to pay Rs 300 as examination fees. Payment of the fees should be done through net banking, debit card or through credit card.
JSSC Recruitment Alert 2019: Process of selection
The selection process comprises of written examination. The written examination will be the Computer Based Test. The question paper will be bilingual and will comprise of 50 questions. The maximum time for the exam is 60 minutes. Candidates can check for more related details from the official site of JSSC, jssc.nic.in.
Candidates can click here for the official website.