JSSC Special Branch Constable Recruitment 2019: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited the applications for the post of constable through the official website. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the same through the official website. The recruitment notification has been released for around 1,012 vacancies.

JSSC Special Branch Constable Recruitment 2019: As per the latest notification of The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), the application process for the post of constable has been started on the official website, jssc.nic.in. The last to apply for the post is February 18, 2019. On the other hand, the last date to submit the online application fee is February 21, 2019. The recruitment has been released to fill around 1,012 vacancies through the official website. The candidates are allowed to modify in the application form from February 25 midnight onwards. The window will be open only till February 27, 2018.

The selected candidates will be recruited in the special branch of the post of constable. Here is the important note for all the candidates, the recruitment notification is not available for the candidates who live outside Jharkhand. Only the candidates who are domicile of Jharkhand cam apply for the same.

It is important for the candidates to provide the documents supporting their claim. Class 12 is the minimum requirement for the job, as per the SSC notification.

How to apply for JSSC Constable Recruitment 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website, jssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to click ‘apply’ under the important link section

Step 3: A new page will b displayed, click on ‘apply’ link against the applied profile.

Step 4: Register after using personal detail, start filing the form.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More