JUET 2019 answer key out: The Jammu University Entrance Test’s provisional answer key has been released on the official website of the University of Jammu, Jammu, juet.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the Jammu University Entrance Test can check and download there result by visiting the official website of the University of Jammu, juet.in. The answer keys for the undergraduate and the postgraduate courses. The provisional answer key for the JUET 2019 consists of the answers which are correct as per the university. All the candidates get an idea of how much they will score in the exam.

If the students have any doubt or they think that any answer is wrong in the answer key then they can straight away file their complaint related to the mistakes with proper proof. In order to register their complaints, all the candidates are supposed to visit the official website of the University of Jammu, make a login and register their complaint regarding the JUET 2019 answer key before the last day of filing complaint which is June 12, 2019. The complaint will directly go to the Dean of Academic Affairs, and if any correction is found in the answer key then it will be updated before the release of the final result. As per the official notification, the result for the same will be declared on June 20, 2019.

Steps to download the JUET 2019 answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jammu University Entrance Test, juet.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying UG/PG answer key present on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the provided username and password in the mentioned fields.

Step 4: Tap the submit button.

Step 5: In a window present on the new page, the correct answer for every question will be provided.

Step 6: Download the answer key for future reference.

