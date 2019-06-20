JUET Result 2019 declared @juet.in. Th results of Jammu University Entrance Test (JUET) 2019 has been released by the University of Jammu. Candidates those who have appeared in the exam can check their result on the official page of Jammu University.

JUET Result 2019 declared @juet.in: University of Jammu has released the results of Jammu University Entrance Test (JUET) 2019. The entrance test of Jammu University was held on June 9,2019 at various test centers across the region. All the candidates those who have appeared for the JUET 2019 can check their scores online @juet.in. The answer keys of the JUET 2019 was released on June 12 by University of Jammu. JUET 2019 results have been declared for both the undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

JUET Result 2019 declared : Steps to check Jammu University entrance test scores

In order to check the JUET Result 2019, all the candidates need to follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jammu University Entrance Test, juet.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Result – UG’ / ‘Result -PG’

Step 3: Enter your registration number along with date of birth or password

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: JUET 2019 result will appear on the screen

Syep 6: Download it and take a print out of the result for future reference

The candidates are advised to keep their registration number handy in order to check the result. University of Jammu will release a merit list of all the candidates who have qualified to take admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses, reports said.

The University of Jammu, mainly known as Jammu University (JU), is accredited as A+ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), The University was established in 1969 by an Act of the State Legislature which effectively split the Jammu and Kashmir University into the separate University of Jammu and University of Kashmir.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App