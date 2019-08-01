JVVNL Helper-2 Result 2019 out: The result for the recruitment examination held for recruitment to the posts of Helper-2 has been declared by the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL). Candidates can check the result by visiting energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl

JVVNL Helper-2 Result 2019 out: The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) has issued the result for the post of Helper-2 examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the JVVNL 2019 Helper-2 examination can access and check their result, merit list along with the cut-off marks by visiting the official website of the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl. The JVVNL Helper 2 examination 2018-19 was held between December 26, 2018, to January 3, 2019. All the candidates can go and visit the official website to check the result.

It should be taken into consideration Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) that issued notification for a total number of 2412 posts of helper-2 in the month September 2018. On getting shortlisted, the candidates will be recruited as a probationer trainee for a time period of two years and during this period of probation, the candidates will be paid a fixed amount of Rs 12,600 per month. A computer-based test was held via online mode at different centres for JVVNL 2019 Helper-2 examinations.

On the completion of the probation training period, they will be fixed at minimum level-2 in the Pay scale of Rs 17,900 per month plus other allowances.

Steps to check the JVVNL 2019 Helper-2 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl.

Step 2: Tap the Menu tab present on the home page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: You will have to click the recruitment option given on the page.

Step 5: Tap the link saying JVVNL Helper-2 Result present on the newly opened page.

Step 6: Enter the required credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 7: Download the JVVNL Helper-2 Result 2019.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

