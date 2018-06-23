The results of Kakatiya University Common Entrance Test (KUPGCET) has been declared by the varsity recently on the official website. Candidates can download their results by entering their necessary credentials on the website and check their counselling schedule.

Kakatiya University Common Entrance Test (KUPGCET) results for admissions into the academic year 2018-19 has been announced on the official website of the varsity. Candidates who had appeared for the examination to get admission this year can check their results online at kupgcet.com. The KUPGCET was conducted by the varsity for entry of students into various courses offered by the varsity.

Those candidates who are selected or qualify the entrance examination will be enrolled into PG/PG Diploma and 5 years integrated programmes from the next academic session at affiliated colleges under the Kakatiya University and Satavahana University. There is provision for admissions into the courses under the varsity for students outside of Telangana, as 5% supernumerary seats are reserved for them while 15% seats are reserved for filling up of foreign students without any entrance examination in each course.

ALSO READ: SSC releases CGL Tier III hall tickets @ ssc.nic.in, see how to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download KUPGCET 2018 results online:

Visit the official website of the Kakatiya University – kupgcet.com Search for the link that reads ‘KUPGCET 2018 Result’, under ‘Important links’ on the homepage After clicking on the link candidates will be directed to a different window Enter the required details such as user Id or mobile number and date of birth in the provided fields On submitting the details, your result will appear on the screen of your computer Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

ALSO READ: IIMC entrance exam 2018 results available @ iimc.nic.in, check interview dates

Meanwhile, the schedule of counselling for the admissions will be notified to the candidates through the rank cards of the entrance examination. Also, no call letters will be distributed separately, candidates have to bring their rank cards during the counselling process. The results of first, second and spot counselling will be notified through the official website of the varsity shortly.

Check these websites for counselling schedule: www.kupgcet.com and www.kakatiya.ac.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More