Kakatiya University: Telangana's Kakatiya University recently released the result for those students who had appeared in the BA, B.com and BSc exams. Candidates can check the result @kakatiya.ac.in

Kakatiya University: The Kakatiya University recently announced 2nd and 4th-semester result for BA, B.Com and BSc. Candidates who had appeared in these examinations can check the result on the official website of Kakatiya University, or click on the link @kakatiya.ac.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode and it will only be displayed on the official website of Kakatiya University and no other source, candidates must download the result as it will be generated in a PDF form.

Follow the steps to check the BA, B.Com and BSc. result:

Step 1: Click on the link @kakatiya.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Important Information Section.

Step 3: Click the link under the Important Information tab.

Step 4: A new web page will open.

Step 5: Click on the relevant examination result link.

Step 6: Candidates must enter the credentials like date of birth, roll number, etc.

Step 7: Click on the submit button.

Step 8: The result will appear in an online mode.

Step 9: Candidates must download the result or take the hard copy of it for future references.

The Kakatiya University is situated in Telangana and offers more than 110 programs at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in streams like arts, science, commerce and business management, social sciences, education, engineering, and pharmaceutical sciences. The Motto of the university is to March Towards Academic Excellence. Hence has a network of 11 constituent colleges and On March 20, 2018, UGC granted autonomy to 21 state university including Kakatiya University.

