Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences has declared the TS NEET merit list 2019. The merit list is now available on the official website of the university, knruhs.in.Those candidates who appeared in the TS NEET 2019 counselling process can now check the merit list.

Are Akshay ranked top in the TS NEET list 2019 with NEET rank 59 and a total score of 685. Neela Vamshi Krishna ranked second securing NEET rank 65 with 685 marks.

Only those students who shortlisted in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test were eligible to appear for the TS NEET counselling process. The TS NEET 2019 merit list was released in the form of a PDF document. Candidates can download the pdf document by visiting the online website.

Steps to check the TS NEET merit list 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of KNRUSH, knruhs.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KNRUHS-MBBS/BDS 2019-20 Provisional Merit List link

Step 3: Enter required details like name, roll number or NEET rank and submit

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

As per the notification, those candidates qualified in the TS NEET merit list 2019 has to attend for the verification of original certificates for Web-based counselling. The admission for the MBBS courses will begin from June 29 and conclude on July 5, 2019. Candidates must report to the helpline centres for the verification of the certificates. All candidates are advised to carry their certificates and documents along with them for the verification process.

