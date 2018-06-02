The first semester results for B.Sc., B.C.A and F.A.D.T courses has been declared by the Kannur University in Kerala. Students who had appeared and are eagerly waiting for the exam can now download their results at kannuruniversity.ac.in by entering their registration number and date of birth in the provided field of the official website.

Kerela’s Kannur University has announced the first semester results of B.Sc., B.C.A and F.A.D.T courses on its official website. The results are now available at kannuruniversity.ac.in and students who had appeared for the examinations can check their results online. According to reports in a leading daily, the CCSS first semester results for the students who took admissions from 2009 onward have also been released by the University. The examination was conducted by the varsity during November 2017 and students who wants to apply for revaluation of their papers should submit their requests on or before June 14, 2018.

Moreover, the application for revaluation can be submitted online through the official website of the University. Apart from the results of the above mentioned courses, the varsity has announced the BPEd second semester results on its official website recently. To check the results, students have to log on to the website of the varsity and enter their necessary credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Steps to check the results for B.Sc., B.C.A and F.A.D.T courses held in November 2017 are given below:

Visit the official website of the University, kannuruniversity.ac.in Search for the result links on the right side of the homepage and click on it Students will be directed to a different page You will see the link which read, “CCSS FIRST SEMESTER EXAMINATION NOVEMBER 2017 – RESULT ( B.Sc. / BCA / FADT ) (2009 Admissions onwards)” Here, enter your roll number/ registration number/ date of birth and click on sunmit your B.Sc/B.C.A/ F.A.D.T first semester results will appear on the screen of your computer

Meanwhile, the Kannur University was established by the Act 22 of 1996 of Kerala Legislative Assembly. The objective of the Kannur University Act 1996 is to establish a teaching, residential and affiliating University, promoting the development of higher education in Kasargod and Kannur revenue districts and the Mananthavady Taluk of Wayanad District in the state of Kerala.

To go to the University’s official website directly, click here: http://www.kannuruniversity.ac.in/

