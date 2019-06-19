Kanpur University has released the entrance exam admit card 2019 for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The entrance exam will be held on June 22, 23 and 24, 2019.

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University has released the entrance exam admit card for 2019. Admit card is released on the official website of the university. All the candidates who have applied for admissions at Kanpur University can check and download the admit card by going to csjmu.ac.in. Candidates can directly download Kanpur University admit card by going to the link below:

http://apps.csjmu.ac.in/entrance_19/Entrance/Admitcard

As per the Information provided by CJSM Kanpur University, the entrance exam is scheduled to be held on June 22,23 and 24, 2019. The exam will be held to shortlist students applying for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. These courses include B.Sc, L.L.B, M.Sc, M.A, MBA, LLB, B.A, B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed, DCA, M.Ed, etc.

The exams will be held in three sessions, a morning session from 8 AM to 10 AM, forenoon sessions from 11 AM to 1 PM, and the afternoon session from 2 PM to 4 PM. The question paper will be in MCQ format and is set in line with the candidates last qualifying examination.

How to download CSJMU Kanpur University admit card online:

Visit official website

Enter your registration number

Submit the information

Check admit card displayed on the screen

Download softcopy PDF

Take a print out for future reference.

Note: Officials of the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj, Kanpur University had stated that any student without the admit card will not be allowed to sit in the exam. Along with the admit card students are advised to carry ID proof for verification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App