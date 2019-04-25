Karnataka 10th Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the SSLC Class 10 2019 result in the first week of May. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result on their official website karresults.nic.in. Students can also check their result on other websites such as kseeb.kar.nic.in and examresults.net.

Karnataka 10th Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to declare the SSLC Class 10 2019 result in the first week of May. Students who appeared for the SSLC 10 exam from March 21 and April 4, 2019 can check their result on their official website karresults.nic.in. In case, the website doesn’t work, students can also check their result on kseeb.kar.nic.in and examresults.net.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Go to the official websites — karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘SSLC result’

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number, hall ticket number

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the KAR SSLC result sheet. Take out a print out for future use

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2019: Re-evaluation process

The Board has given a facility of re-evaluation, in case the students are dissatisfied with their results, they can opt for re-evaluation. Board will announce the re-evaluation date after declaring the Class 10th results. Any changes in the scores after re-evaluation will be reflected in the updated mark sheets.

In 2019 only, the board moved to the digital mode to update the details of the students updated, manually. Over 1 crore students are provided with the facility of the student tracking system (STS), implemented by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Karnataka (SSA Karnataka). All the State board schools across Karnataka had updated the information.

To check Karnataka SSLC Results 2019 via SMS

SMS – KSEEB10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2019: Previous year percentage

In the previous year, the Karnataka SSLC class 10 examination was topped by Udupi district which has the highest passing percentage in the state with 88.18%. Toppers secured 100% marks in the Karnataka SSLC exam 2018.

