Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 Revaluation And Retotaling Results Released At Official Site | Check Now

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 revaluation, retotaling results for Exam 1 are now available on kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students can check and download their updated marks online.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 Revaluation And Retotaling Results Released At Official Site | Check Now


The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 Revaluation and Retotaling Result for Exam 1. Students who had applied for revaluation or retotaling can now check and download their updated results from the board’s official website — kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The announcement comes as a relief to many students who were eagerly waiting to know if their answer sheets had undergone any changes after revaluation or retotaling.

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 Revaluation, Retotaling Result Online

Students can easily access their revaluation and retotaling marks by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

  • On the homepage, look for the Latest News section.

  • Click on the link titled “II PU 2025 Exam-1 Revaluation & Retotalling Marks details.”

  • You will be redirected to a new page where you can choose from the following:

    • II PU 2025 Exam-1 Revaluation Changes Details

    • II PU 2025 Exam-1 Revaluation No Changes Details

    • II PU 2025 Exam-1 Retotalling Marks Details

    • II PU 2025 Exam-1 Retotalling No Changes Details

  • The result will appear on the screen.

  • Students are advised to carefully go through the details, download the result, and take a printout for future reference.

The board emphasized that students must preserve a copy of the result as it might be needed for future academic processes or admission purposes.

This revaluation and retotaling process is an important opportunity for students to ensure their marks are correctly calculated, especially for those aiming for higher education admissions.

For any discrepancies, students are encouraged to contact the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board immediately through their official communication channels.

Filed under

Karnataka 2nd PUC 202 Karnataka PUC revaluation 2025 KSEAB revaluation result 2025

