Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results of Pre-University Education exams on Monday, April 15 after 11 am, as per latest update. The students who took the examination can check the results through the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in. In case the mentioned website doesn’t work, there is also an alternative to check the result, that is karresults.nic.in. This has been confirmed by the PU education director C Shikha. The officials also added that the colleges will publish the results on April 16. The examination was held from March 1 to March 18, 2018.

In order to check the result, the candidates can visit the official websites. Open the result link. The link will be activated after the announcement of the result. To the PUC exam, the candidates are required to secure 35 per cent aggregate marks. A minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks are necessary to pass the exam.

For the first time, the results of second-year pre-university course examination will be declared before the completion of the Common Entrance Test (CET). The CET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on April 29, 30 and May 1.

In 2019, around 8.41 lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, while 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. Compared to previous year, the PU II exam result was announced on April 30, while SSLC on May 7, 2019. Not just that, the NCERT syllabus has been implemented for subjects such as economics, business studies and accounts. About 2500 students have been denied the admit card for having short attendance, less than 75%.

