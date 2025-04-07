Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 To Be Announced On April 8 At 12:30 PM: Here’s How To Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 will be announced on April 8 at 12:30 PM. Students can check their scores on karresults.nic.in using roll number and registration details.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially declared that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 will be released on April 8 at 12:30 PM. However, students will be able to access the result link online at 1:30 PM through the official results portal – karresults.nic.in.

The KSEAB PUC II exams were conducted between March 1 and March 20, 2025, for all streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students can check their results by entering their roll number, registration number, and captcha code on the website. A copy of the scorecard can also be downloaded from kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

A press conference led by the Minister of School Education and Literacy will be held before the results go live on the website.

What to Expect on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Scorecard:

Student’s full name Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Date of birth

Roll number

Marks obtained in each subject

Subject-wise total marks

Pass/fail status

Overall total marks

Once logged in, students are advised to take a printout of their online scorecard. However, it is important to note that this version is provisional, and students must collect the official mark sheet from their respective schools later.

What’s Next After the Results?

Students who successfully pass the Karnataka PUC II exams will become eligible for admissions to undergraduate courses in various colleges and universities.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2024 Result: A Look Back

Last year, the PUC 2 exams were held from March 1 to 22, 2024. A total of 6,81,079 students appeared, and 5,52,690 passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 81.15%.

Among these:

84,632 were boys, and 26,496 of them passed (Pass %: 31.31)

64,310 were girls, and 26,009 of them passed (Pass %: 35.25)

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Online – Step-by-Step:

Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in Click on the link for ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025’ Enter your registration/roll number, stream (Arts/Commerce/Science), and the captcha code Click Submit Your scorecard will appear on the screen Download and print the result for future reference

ALSO READ: Goa SSC Result 2025 Declared: How To Check Class 10 Results Online