Karnataka 2nd PUC Result has been declared by the Pre University Education (PUE) department of Karnataka. The pass percentage of class 12 students is 69.20 per cent this year.

Karnataka PUC result 2020 for class 12 has been released at puc.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. 69.20 per cent of students have passed Karnataka 2nd PUC exams. 76.2% of students of Science stream have passed the exams, 65.52 per cent students of Commerce and 41.27 per cent students of Arts have passed the class 12 examination in Karnataka. The pass percentage of girls is 68.73 per cent while that of boys is 54.73 per cent. Students do not have to visit the school to collect their results, results will be directly sent through SMS.

The Karnataka Pre-University Education Board officially announced on Sunday that it will release the results on July 14 i.e. today. Although before Monday, assumptions were being made that the result would be out on 20th July. Results got a little delayed this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Students who appeared in the Karnataka PUC Exam may check their result by following the given steps:

1. Go to the online portal of the Board karresults.nic.in.

2. On the landing page, open the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result link.

3. Fill in the necessary details and click/tap on ‘Submit’ once done.

4. Your result will be displayed.

Around 6.6 lakh students gave the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination in 2019. The average pass percentage last year was 61.73%. This year, more than 6 lakh students gave the examination.

Also read: Delhi University Admissions 2020: College cut-offs likely to be higher this year

Also read: West Bengal HS result 2020 by July 31, distribution of certificates and marksheets on result day

This year the result got delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic otherwise the Karnataka 2nd PUC result is usually released in the month of April. This exam is organized by the higher secondary education department in Karnataka and the department is called Pre University Education (PUE) department.

Also read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Result 2020: Class 12 results likely by this week, Class 10 by July end

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App