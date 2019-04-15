The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) pre-university (PUC II) will announce the results on Monday, April 15, 2019. Those who had appeared in the examination students will get the results through the official websites by kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. However, the colleges will publish the results, tomorrow that is, April 16, 2019. To clear the examination, it is necessary for the candidates to score 35 per cent in the aggregate marks.

In 2019, around 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC exam. While 6.73 lakh students for the PU II exam. In the previous year, the PU II exam result was announced on April 30, while SSLC was declared on May 7, 2019.

Karnataka PUC II results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the option result link

Step 3: Enter details such as registration, roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and, take a print out for further reference.

The Karnataka II PUC exams 2019 were held from March 1 to March 18, 2019.

Comparing to 2018, in 2019 around 6.8 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC Examinations 2019. In 2018, a total of 6.9 lakh students. In the last year, around 6,90,150 students from 4,725 colleges had registered for the Karnataka Pre-University Certification Examination. The overall pass percentage for Karnataka PUC II results was 59.56%. Dakshina Kannada district had the highest passing percentage. It was followed by Udupi district in the state and the rural passing percentage is 59.95%, while the urban passing percentage is 59.45%.

