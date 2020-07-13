The Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Results 2020 have been confirmed to be released tomorrow by the Karnataka Board. Although, The timing has not yet been revealed.

2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Result for Karnataka is planned to be released tomorrow, i.e. 14th July. Karnataka Pre-University Education Board has set the date and time for Karnataka 2nd PUC Result. The results would be available on its official website: karresults.nic.in. It was previously assumed that the results would be out on 20th July.

The date was uploaded on the aforementioned website of Karnataka Board. Students should keep their Karnataka PUC Hall Tickets on their person so they may check their results. They would need to enter their roll number to get their result online. Well over 6 lakh students have sat for the examinations this year. The timing of the results is yet to be uploaded.

It is believed that the results are likely to be released before or at 12 p.m. Officials will hopefully confirm the time come tomorrow morning.

Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result was released on April 15, 2019. The results were postponed quite a bit this year because some examinations had not been taken due to the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown enforced. After an agonizing wait, the results are finally getting released tomorrow.

Students who sat for the Karnataka PUC Exam may view their result by following the given steps:

1. Go to the online portal of the Board karresults.nic.in.

2. On the landing page, open the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result link.

3. Fill in the necessary details and click/tap on ‘Submit’ once done.

4. Your result will be displayed.

Around 6.6 lakh students gave the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination in 2019. The average pass percentage last year was 61.73%. This year, more than 6 lakh students gave the examination.

