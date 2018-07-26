Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2018 has been released Department of Pre-University. Students who had appeared for the examination can check the results by logging into pue.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2018: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2018 has been released by the Department of Pre-University on the official website of the Board. There were many speculations regarding the announcement of the results, however, candidates can take a breath of relief as the results are now available on the official website. Students who had appeared for the examination this year can check their result online by logging into the website karresults.nic.in.

Also, reports say that the results will also be available on pue.kar.nic.in. Students eagerly waiting for their result can download the result sheet from either of the websites, however, if they face difficulty in logging into the official website due to heavy traffic. They can wait for sometime and try to download again later. Reports say that the Karnataka PUC supplementary examination was held during the month of June and July. Students can follow these steps given below to download the result.

Students can check the following steps to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2018:

Visit the official website of Pre-University Education Department Karnataka, pue.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in On the homepage, search for the link that reads, ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2018’ and click on the same Now, students will be directed to a different page Here, enter the details such as registration number and click on submit Your PUC Supplementary results will be displayed on the screen of your computer Check the result and download it, if necessary take a print out of the same for future reference

As per trends the Karnataka PUC Supplementary result was last year declared on the same date as this year, i.e. July 26. To go to the official website directly and download the results, click on this link: http://pue.kar.nic.in/

