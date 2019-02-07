Karnataka Bank PO Interview 2019 Admit Card: The Karnataka Bank has published the Hall Tickets for the upcoming Bank PO Interview on its official website. Candidates can download their respective interview admit card by following the steps given below.

Karnataka Bank PO Interview 2019 Admit Card: The Karnataka Bank has issued the Admit Cards for the upcoming Probationary Officers Interview through the official website Karnatakabank.com. According to reports in a leading website, the link to download the Karnataka Bank PO Exam Admit Card 2019 has been activated and candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming interview for the recruitment to the post of PO can now download the same with the help of the instructions given below for their convenience.

How to download the Karnataka Bank PO Interview Admit Card 2019?

Log into the official website of Karnataka Bank as mentioned above

Search for the link under the career option that reads, “Karnataka Bank PO Scale I Admit card 2019 download” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the registration number or date of birth and click on the submit button

The admit card of the candidate will be displayed on the computer screen

Now, download the same and take a coloured print out of the Admit Card for future use

Direct link to download the Karnataka Bank PO Interview Admit Card 2019: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/ktkbnrodec18/clinta_feb19/login.php?appid=a22a969daeee7ccbdeae2792da79777c

Moreover, the candidates appearing in the Interview must note that the Call Letters are mandatory for the Bank PO Interview, failure to produce the admit card at the Interview venue may get them barred from appearing in the Interview.

