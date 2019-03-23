Karnataka Bank Recruitment: The interview result for the recruitment examination of the probation officer (PO) by Karnataka Bank Limited. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website karnatakabank.com. The interview was held from February 20 to February 28, 2019. The candidates who will be selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 65,000.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment: The Karnataka Bank has announced the interview result for the recruitment exam of the probation officer (PO). The interested and eligible candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website karnatakabank.com. The interview was conducted from February 20 to February 28, 2019. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 65,000. The candidates who have been enlisted for a waiting list will have to wait till March 31, 2019. The list will be released on the official website. The selected candidates will be recruited at the scale-I level post of PO. The written examination was conducted on January 24, 2019.

Karnataka Bank PO result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, karnatakabank.com

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down go to career option

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where it will be mentioned that RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS(SCALE-I)

Step 4: Click on the mentioned link

Step 5: Enter your details such as Examination Roll Number (10 Digits), Interview Call Number (4 Digits) and Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY)

Step 6: Click on Submit

Step 7: Check you result

Step 8: Take out a print out for future use

Direct Link: https://karnatakabank.com/careers/probationary-officers-scale1-interview-results

The Karanataka bank is also involved in Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. From donating school buses to sewing machines to schools, the bank had been involved in various activities.

About Karnataka Bank Limited

Karnataka Bank Limited, is a ‘A’ class scheduled commercial bank in India. It was incorporated on February 18th, 1924 at Mangaluru, a coastal town of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka State.

Over the years the Bank expanded with the merger of Sringeri Sharada Bank Ltd., Chitradurga Bank Ltd. and Bank of Karnataka.

Over 9 decades of experience at the forefront of providing professional banking services and quality customer service. The Karnataka Bank will have a national presence with a network of 835 branches spread across 22 states and 2 Union Territories.

The bank believes that they have developed a comprehensive range of customized products & services suitable for every kind of market, trade or perceived need – Business or Personal, including borrowing facilities, deposits, providing optimum returns on surplus funds or assisting with overseas transactions.

The bank is managed by a dedicated & professional management team. They have over 8,220 employees, 1,46,000 shareholders and over 9.65 million customers.

